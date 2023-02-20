Sponsored Segment by Zerorez

Zerorez uses a patented and proprietary technology to clean your carpets, upholstery, and much more. It’s a three-step process that doesn’t use soaps or harsh chemicals. Zerorez eliminates mold and bacteria. It’s science put to work in your home or office!

Zerorez is offering a deal to Great Day Colorado viewers. You get three rooms of carpet cleaned for $99 plus a 4th room free when you use the code “Freeroom”.

Shane Karren, owner of Zerorez, stopped by GDC to show Spencer and Chris how the process works.

To learn more, click here.