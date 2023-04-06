Sponsored Segment by Blue Federal Credit Union

Every Thursday on Great Day Colorado, we’re featuring people across our region who are doing *good* in our neighborhoods. GDC has teamed up with ‘Blue Federal Credit Union’ to bring this new community-wide initiative life, recognizing those who are going above and beyond and deserve to be acknowledged .

Today, we’re introducing you to this weeks nominee, Vera Aranda, who works with Mission Arvada of the Rising Church to support whose who experience homelessness.

GDC’s Chris Tomer caught up with Vera to learn more about her special story.