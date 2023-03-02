Sponsored Segment by Blue Federal Credit Union

Every Thursday on Great Day Colorado, we’re featuring people across our region who are doing *good* in our neighborhoods. GDC has teamed up with ‘Blue Federal Credit Union’ to bring this new community-wide initiative life, recognizing those who are going above and beyond and deserve to be acknowledged .

Today, we’re introducing you to this weeks nominee, Sakina Mohamed Ali, Therapist and Founder of ‘InneRhythm Counseling’ in Aurora, Colorado! Sakina has worked tirelessly to bring a multicultural perspective into her therapy space and be a guide and voice for refugee’s right here in the state Colorado.

If you would like to donate to local non-profit and organizations in the Denver metro area, see list below!

DONATIONS APPRECIATED!

International Rescue Committee: https://www.rescue.org/

Ethiopian Community Development Council / African Community Center: https://www.acc-den.org/

Lutheran Family Services Rocky Mountains: https://www.lfsrm.org/

Jewish Family Service: https://www.jewishfamilyservice.org/?utm_source=GMBlisting&utm_medium=organic