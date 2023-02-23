Sponsored Segment by Blue Federal Credit Union

Every Thursday on Great Day Colorado, we’re featuring people across our region who are doing *good* in our neighborhoods. GDC has teamed up with ‘Blue Federal Credit Union’ to bring this new community-wide initiative life, recognizing those who are going above and beyond and deserve to be acknowledged .

Today, we’re introducing you to our first nominee, Keith Cassell of Aurora Colorado, Executive Director and Lead Trainer for ‘Pawsitive Pac Service Foundation.’ Pawsitive Pac Service Foundation is a local non-profit organization that strives to help kids and individuals with physical or mental disabilities, who are underserved and overlooked by other service dog organizations.

If you would like to learn more about this organization or make a donation, click here.