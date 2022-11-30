Sponsored Segment by Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center

‘Tis the season for festive fun and if you’re looking for a holiday-centric activity for the whole family, Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center in Aurora is the place to be!

‘ICE! Featuring A Charlie Brown Christmas’ is back. allowing guests to step into a wonderland full of life sized ice sculptures of Charlie Brown and the peanut crew.

GDC Host Spencer Thomas had the chance to walk through this one-of-a-kind experience and learn more about the artisans who made it all come to life.

Be sure to grab tickets for ‘ICE!’ between now and January 1st, 2023.

