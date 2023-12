This is a sponsored segment by Gaylord Rockies.

Gaylord Rockies pulled out all the stops for this years ‘ICE!’ exhibit. The theme is ‘A Christmas Story’, and everything you see and experience is hand-carved by experts from China.

Be sure to take warm gloves! The air temperature inside is 9 degrees Fahrenheit.

There’s also a giant slide made of pure ice that can slide down!

GDC’s Spencer Thomas and Chris Tomer stopped by ICE!.