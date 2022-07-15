Sponsored by Purina

Check out our pet(s) of the week, two cats named Munch and Spike who fell in love at the shelter and come as a package deal! Today, GDC spoke with Foothills Animal Shelter to learn about its new ‘Hoppy Hour’ Series that goes to help homeless animals in need!

You can visit this pet at Foothills Animal Shelter. You can also check out all their barn animals that are up for adoption. For more information go to FoothillsAnimalShelter.org.We also want to see your great pets. Email us your pet pictures and video at GreatDayColorado@kwgn.com. We will feature them every Friday. Check out this week’s featured pet.