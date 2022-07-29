Sponsored by Purina

Check out our pet of the week a 12-year-old Pitbull named Tasha. You can visit this pet at Foothills Animal Shelter and right now, the shelter is hosting a special, 50% off all pets. You can also check out all their barn animals that are up for adoption.

This week on Furry Friend Friday, Officer Jennifer Dow, Animal Control Supervisor for Jefferson County was in studio today telling us all about a low-cost pet vaccine and dog licensing clinic Saturday, August 6th at 6:00 p.m. at Buchanan Park, 32003 Ellingwood Trl., Evergreen, Colorado.

For more information go to FoothillsAnimalShelter.org.

We also want to see your great pets. Email us your pet pictures and video at GreatDayColorado@kwgn.com. We will feature them every Friday.