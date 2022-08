Sponsored by Purina

Check out our pet of the week a cat named Cami! You can visit this pet at Foothills Animal Shelter and right now, the shelter is hosting a special, 50% off all pets to celebrate Foothills Animal Shelters 12th Birthday! The Foothills Animal shelter team is hosting a birthday party event for all to enjoy on August 6th from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. for discounted adoptions and free ice cream!

To learn more, click here.https://foothillsanimalshelter.org/