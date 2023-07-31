This is a sponsored segment by The Buzz on Gifts.
Items mentioned by Kelly MacNeal:
–Big Dill World’s Largest Pickle Party
-It’s a Date: Talking Cards (from Amazon)
–Utty
by: Chris Tomer, This is a sponsored segment by The Buzz on Gifts
Posted:
Updated:
by: Chris Tomer, This is a sponsored segment by The Buzz on Gifts
Posted:
Updated:
This is a sponsored segment by The Buzz on Gifts.
Items mentioned by Kelly MacNeal:
–Big Dill World’s Largest Pickle Party
-It’s a Date: Talking Cards (from Amazon)
–Utty
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now