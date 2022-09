Sponsored Segment by Frightmare Compound

Halloween is quickly approaching which means its time to make your annual trip to Colorado’s oldest haunted house, Frightmare Compound! GDC’s Spencer Thomas took to Westminster to get a sneak peek at the ultimate horror experience along with Owner, Josh Holder.

Frightmare Compound is open now and you can buy your choice of VIP admission or upgrade to immediate access with no waiting.

To learn more, click here.