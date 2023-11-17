Sponsored Segment by: Team Duran at RE/MAX Alliance

It’s no secret that Colorado is a hot housing market and if you’re looking to move, you’ll want to call the most trusted name in Denver real estate ‘Frank Duran, the Real Estate Man with team Duran at RE/MAX Alliance. Their team is ranked in the top 1% in Denver.

Call team Duran at RE/MAX Alliance today at 303-920-1622. You can also visit them online here. If you’re selling they offer a free, no obligation and complementary market analysis on your home. If you’re a buyer, get a free, no obligation and complementary home buyer consultation. They’ll also set you up with one of their credible lenders for a free, no obligation credit consultation.