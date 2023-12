DENVER (KDVR) — Even Woody and his pal Buzz Lightyear couldn’t hold a candle to this Toy Story.

Thousands of toys are patiently waiting to be played with by thousands of boys and girls thanks to the 13th annual FOX31 and Channel 2 Toy Drive along with our partners from the Salvation Army, Macy’s, D.R. Horton and Hand and Stone.

“This year, we’re helping over 5,000 children across Denver metro,” said Maj. Richard Pease of the Salvation Army.