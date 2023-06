This is a sponsored segment by Steve Sidd.

Steve Sidd is a world-wide hospitality consultant. Steve wants all businesses to succeed and offers his expertise to anyone. Steve also operates Catering HQ.

Steve says, “I am personally invested in all of my venues, and am hands-on at each of them – I get the risks, and understand the industry from top to bottom. I bring all of that, along with my tales of trials and triumph, to my consulting.”