FlyteCo Brewing is partnering with ‘Stripes to Bars‘ to brew up a special beer called ‘Vets in Jets Cream Ale’, which releases on 11/10. $1 from each pint sold goes to the non-profit ‘Stripes to Bars’ who helps qualified veterans to earn Federal Aviation Administration certificates.

Morgan O’Sullivan, Owner of FlyteCo, and Clayton Horney, President of Stripes to Bars, stopped by GDC and talked with Chris Tomer.