Sponsored Segment by Farm Bureau Insurance

We all work very hard in life for the things we have like our homes or cars. That’s why we want to tell you about ‘Farm Bureau Insurance,’ a full-service insurance provider to help protect those precious assets. This company has been committed to its community for the past 70 years and has never wavered when it comes to coverage for things such as, weather and wildfires.

Today GDC sat down with Insurance agent, Dan Smith, to learn more about deal and different types of insurance this Colorado staple has to offer.

To learn more, click here.