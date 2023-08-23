Sponsored Segment by Farm Bureau Insurance

When it comes to reliable insurance, whether it’s auto, homeowners, farm and ranch, business or really anything, look no further than Farm Bureau Insurance.

They can really do it all, and today on GDC we learned more about their deep roots in our community,

GDC’s Spencer Thomas spoke with Farm Bureau Insurance Agent, Kris Deines, who came all the way from Meeker, Colorado, to tell us all about her own community involvement as an agent.

Find an agent that fits your needs by calling 1-800-315-5998 or clicking here.