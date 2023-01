Sponsored Segment by Family Care Center

When it comes to mental health it can be a hard topic to talk about, especially during the winter season. The winter time can bring on what is called ‘seasonal affective disorder’ for a lot of people across our community but Family Care Center is here to help us out and give tips if this topic relates to you or someone in your life. GDC’s Spencer Thomas teamed up with Founder & Chief Medical Officer, Charles Weber, to talk more about their services.