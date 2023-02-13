This is a sponsored segment by Family Care Center LLC.

Family Care Center tailors their care plans to fit each person’s unique. One of the tools in their toolbox is called “TMS”. Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) is a an FDA cleared method to treat Major Depressive Disorder, OCD, and Smoking Cessation.

Dr. Charles Weber, Founder and Chief Medical Officer, stopped by GDC. Family Care Center is America’s Premier Behavioral Health provider with high quality outpatient care.

Their clinicians include psychiatrists, psychologists, and licensed therapists who are ready to support you.