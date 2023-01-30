This is a sponsored segment by Family Care Center.

Family Care Center has big plans for the new year. They adding new locations in Colorado, Texas, and Tennessee!

Dr. Charles Weber, Founder and Chief Medical Officer, stopped by GDC. Family Care Center is America’s Premier Behavioral Health provider with high quality outpatient care.

Family Care Center tailors their care plans to fit each person’s unique needs. Their clinicians include psychiatrists, psychologists, and licensed therapists who are ready to support you.