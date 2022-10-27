Fall Must Haves

Lifestyle Expert Megan Thomas Head is here to share a few products that are great for all your fall must haves.

Shapermint is at Nordstrom

Shapermint Essentials is at Nordstrom stores and on Nordstrom.com. Shapermint Essentials are size inclusive bras, shapewear, undies, leggings and more that combine comfort, support, and quality at affordable prices.

Dryel At-Home Dry Cleaner

With no harsh chemicals, Dryel At-Home Dry Cleaner safely cleans right at home, eliminating trips to the dry cleaner and saving up to 90% of the cost of dry cleaning. Safe for all dryers. https://summitbrands.com/product-category/dryel

St Pierre’s Brioche Must-Haves

Bringing the joy of French bakery, St Pierre remain America’s favourite brioche brand. Enjoy our authentic brioche loaf, sliders, hot dog rolls, burger buns and more and Impress your guests this fall. Be inspired by our recipes on our website stpierrebakery.com

CELSIUS – Essential Energy

CELSIUS is a better for you, premium alternative to traditional energy drinks. It has zero sugar and is made with premium ingredients like Ginger, Green Tea and Guarana – none of the bad stuff, just the essential energy you need. CELSIUS was created to help people LIVE FIT, exceed their goals and elevate their everyday lives. www.celsius.com