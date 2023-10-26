Lifestyle Expert Megan Thomas Head is here to share a few must have products that are perfect for the fall season with a little something for everyone in the family.

Celebrate the coziness of Fall with Milkadamia’s deliciously made, regeneratively farmed macadamia nut milk. Only the highest quality raw, not roasted, macadamia nuts create Milkadamia’s smooth taste and milky creaminess. It’s the tastiest choice for your coffee, breakfast cereal, or superfood smoothie. You can even cook with Milkadamia this holiday season! Sweet and Savory recipes LOVE Milkadamia milks. Stir it into soup or add it to your favorite baked fall treat. It’s dairy free, soy free, GMO free, and gluten free!

New SKIPPY® P.B. Bites Flavors

SKIPPY® P.B. Bites Girl Scout Cookie™ Inspired Flavors are must-try bite-sized snacks that combine creamy Skippy® peanut butter with iconic Girl Scout Cookie™ flavors. Now available at stores nationwide including Target & Walmart.

CELSIUS – Essential Energy

CELSIUS is a better for you, premium alternative to traditional energy drinks. It has zero sugar and is made with premium ingredients like Ginger, Green Tea and Guarana – none of the bad stuff, just the essential energy you need. CELSIUS was created to help people LIVE FIT, exceed their goals and elevate their everyday lives. www.celsius.com

Mezlan Shoes are trend-forward, extremely comfortable handcrafted footwear for men. With styles for business and casual occasions, they are injected with memory foam in the soles and prices start at $300 which is unheard of for this caliber of shoes.