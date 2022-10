Sponsored By Peloton

Traveling and staying fit might not look like two activities that go hand in hand, but they can!

No one knows this better than Peloton Instructor, New York Times best-selling author, and Voyager, Tunde Oyeneyin, whose own fitness journey is an inspiration to thousands is offering her top tips to make time for wellness on the road.

Watch as GDC Host Spencer Thomas ‘fan girled’ after meeting Tunde virtually!