Well-known hair dresser in the Denver area, Ergun Tercan, is normally on our show to showcase his amazing work with hair extensions and color. Today, Tercan came on-air with a different mission, to help raise money locally for the survivors and damages done by the 2023 earthquake in Turkey-Syria. Ergun Tercan European Salon has a GoFundMe page open for donations and he is also hosting events to boost funds.

To learn more, click here.