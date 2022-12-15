Sponsored Segment by Embers Fireplaces & Outdoor Living

There’s nothing better than cozying up to a nice, warm fire while it’s cold and snowy outside.

If you’re looking to upgrade this holiday season, then you have to go to Embers Fireplaces and Outdoor Living.

GDC’s Spencer Thomas stopped by their showroom in Westminster to see their wide array of fireplace options.

Don’t miss your chance to cozy up to the fire this holiday season. Embers Living has a great offer just for you. Mention that you saw this segment on Great Day Colorado, and get 100 dollars off select brands.

To learn more, click here.