Sponsored Segment by Elevate Immersive

It’s officially October and that means its time to get into the Halloween spirit! How does a ‘Haunted Scavenger Hunt’ or ‘Immersive Mystery Experience’ sound?

Elevate Immersive is a new local event company specializing in immersive experiences and original works. GDC talked with the owner of it all, Anneliese Farmer, to learn more about what you can expect to experience this seeason.

To learn more, click here.