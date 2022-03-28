Sponsored Segment by Natural Grocers

We have the perfect recipe for your Easter Brunching. GDC Host Joana Canals helps make Sausage Egg Bites in a Hash Brown Nest. It is also great for a grab and go breakfast. Recipe is listed below.

Hash browns packed into muffin tins make a perfect crispy nest to fill with sausage and eggs. This fun idea works for breakfast or brunch and can be used to meal prep for a quick and delicious weekday grab-and-go meal.

Sausage Egg Bites in a Hash Brown Nest

Makes: 16 egg nests

Prep time: 25 minutes

Cooking time: 36 minutes

Total time: 1 hour

Ingredients

1 (16-ounce) package frozen organic hash brown potatoes, thawed

1 (6-ounce) package Natural Grocers® Brand Organic Mexican Blend Cheese Shreds

2 tablespoons Natural Grocers Brand Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil, plus some to grease the muffin tin

1 (16-ounce) package ground Beeler’s Non-GMO Breakfast Sausage, thawed

3/4 cup Natural Grocers Brand Organic Frozen Chopped Kale (or substitute Natural Grocers Brand Organic Frozen Chopped Spinach)

10-12 Natural Grocers Brand Organic Pasture-Raised Eggs

Natural Grocers Brand Bulk Real Salt and Organic Ground Black Pepper, to taste

Optional toppings: Natural Grocers Brand Organic Sliced Jalapeños, organic diced tomatoes, organic diced bell peppers, organic diced yellow onion, organic sour cream, organic salsa or hot sauce

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 450⁰ F and grease a 12-serving muffin pan and four servings in a second pan. Mix the hash browns, cheese shreds, and 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a large bowl until well combined. Divide the mixture among the 16 muffin cups and use your fingers to pack them tightly and shape into nests. Place in the oven and bake for 15-20 minutes, until the edges are starting to brown and the cheese has melted. When done, remove from the oven and reduce the temperature to 350⁰ F. While the nests cook, cook the sausage in a skillet over medium-high heat until it is nicely browned, breaking it up as it cooks. Add the kale, stir to combine and remove from the heat. Whisk 10 eggs in a mixing bowl and lightly season with salt and pepper. Divide the sausage-kale mixture evenly among the 16 nests and use a ladle or measuring cup to add the eggs until full. If additional egg is needed, whisk the two remaining eggs, season with salt and pepper and add. Use a clean cloth to wipe any spilled egg around the cups. Place in the oven and bake for 13-16 minutes, or until the egg is set. Let cool for 5 minutes and gently slide a knife along the edges or use a fork to carefully lift each nest out. Serve immediately, topped with optional ingredients, or refrigerate for a grab-and-go weekday breakfast (they are delicious re-warmed for a snack, quick breakfast, or lunch).

Beverage pairing suggestion: Taco Tuesday by Jiant Hard Kombucha