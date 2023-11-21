This is a sponsored segment by Moonlite, Whirlpool, Ullo Wine, and Chewy.

The Holidays – and Black Friday – are almost here and Jamie O’Donnell sharing all the Must-Haves this Season for Holiday Gifts, Wellness and Entertaining!

MOONLITE

The magic of Moonlite is simple – it bridges the gap between traditional and digital books. Moonlite transforms reading routines into a magical and bonding experience with vivid projections and playful sound effects making parents into Super Storytellers. Using a simple clip-on projector to a smart device so Pictures project onto the Ceiling or wall. All the words of the stories appear on your phone making it eay to read while projecting the images on the screen. Reading becomes Engaging and Fun! Moonlite transforms favorite books into magical experiences that engage and immerse the children INTO the stories. Offer Single Stories and Story Collections. Starter sets come with a projector and 4 classic stories. Including famous characters such as Very Hungry Caterpillar, Llama Llama, Monsters Inc., Mickey and Friends, Disney Princesses and dozens more.

Gifts Under $40. MyMoonlite.com, Amazon

WHIRLPOOL® OVER-THE-RANGE MICROWAVE WITH FLUSH BUILT-IN DESIGN

Designed to blend in with standard depth cabinets, the new Whirlpool Over-the-Range Microwave with Flush Built-In Design is equal parts sleek and efficient. This industry-first innovation features a turntable-free interior and wall-to-wall capacity that perfectly fits everyday items, even a 13-inch by 9-inch casserole dish. The microwave’s hidden venting activates while cooking and retracts when no longer needed and a tap-to-open door keeps the next meal moving without having to put dishes down. Clean-up is easier than ever, simply add a bowl of water to the microwave and press “Steam Clean” to help lift splatters, then simply wipe away.

Whirlpool.com, $584

ÜLLO

For a healthier way to enjoy wine, Üllo’s Open Wine Purifier reduces histamines and removes sulfites, which can lead to negative side effects associated with hangovers like headaches and congestion, all while leaving the good ingredients and delicious flavors. The Open has a fully adjustable aeration dial that can be set according to preference and wine characteristics. This device is the perfect gift for the wine lover or entertainer and a must-have for hosting this holiday season.

UlloWine.com, Amazon, $59.99

CHEWY

Pets are the joy to our world so ‘tis the season for spoiling them. Chewy has something for every pet lover and furry, feathery, and scaly friend on your list. Fun toys for both naughty and nice pets, a gingerbread house for cats. You can get festive matching PJs. These are all from Chewy’s Frisco brand AND under $20. A cute mug and leash gift set and even a DNA Kit makes a great gift. Take advantage of Chewy’s fast, free shipping and great deals this holiday season. Chewy, online destination with everything you need from daily essentials and medications to the fun stuff like holiday gifts.

Chewy.com, $5 – $140