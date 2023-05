Sponsored Segment by DermTech Melanoma Test

Melanoma is one of the deadliest forms of skin cancer and according to the Skin Cancer Foundation, nearly 8,000 people will die of melanoma this year. When it comes to the disease early detection and treatment is critical. GDC’s Spencer Thomas caught up with Dr. Nicole Neuschler, M.D., to learn about the disease and a new detection test called DermTech.

To learn more, click here.