Sponsored Segment by Jack Zamora MD & Cosmetic Surgery & Aesthetics

Summer might be over, but feeling comfortable and confident in your skin never goes out of style! The holidays are upon us, and if you’re ready to look and feel your best ahead of the busy season, we have just the team for you.

GDC’s Spencer Thomas sat down with Dr. Mary-Margaret Kober from ‘Jack Zamora MD Cosmetic Surgery & Aesthetics,’ the world’s leading plasma technology center, to talk about the latest revolutionary treatment for cellulite called ‘Aveli’.

To learn more, click here.