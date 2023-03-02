Sponsored Segment by Lyra Health

Mental health is a top workforce concern today, according to the World Health Organization, approximately 12-billion workdays are lost each year to conditions such as depression and anxiety. It can directly affect a persons way of life including their productivity at work. Get this, only half of managers surveyed have the reasons to provide mental health support for their employees.

GDC caught up with Dr. Joe Grasso to learn more about this growing concern in the U.S.

