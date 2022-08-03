Sponsored Segment by Douglas County Fair & Rodeo

It’s time to grab your cowboy boots and hats, we’re going to the rodeo! The Douglas County Fair and Rodeo warps up this weekend and trust us, you don’t want to miss out on the 2022 experience.

GDC Host Spencer Thomas, chatted with Douglas County Fair and Rodeo Queen, Caitlin Dempsy, Queen Attendant, Taylor Evans, and Roping Instructor, Kash, to learn more about what you can look forward to before heading out the door!



To learn more about Douglas County Fair & Rodeo, click here.