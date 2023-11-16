Sponsored Segment by Donna Beth Creations

When a bride finds her dream gown, the next steps are alterations and finding that perfect person to trust with that process can be stressful.

That’s where Donna Beth comes into play, she is the owner of ‘Donna Beth Creations’ and her goal is to make sure that dream dress comes to life!

The ‘La Mariée: Bridal Couture Fashion Show,’ is on the horizon at the Clayton Members Club & Hotel come December 2nd, and we got a sneak peek as to what is in store.

To buy tickets, click here.