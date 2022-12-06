Sponsored Segment by Salvation Army

On this Colorado Gives Day, consider giving the gift of a new toy for a child or teen. Our annual FOX31 and Channel 2 toy drive with the salvation army is underway.

GDC talked with Major Richard Pease, who told us more about the need in our community and how you can lend a helping hand this holiday season.

Right now, you can make a donation today by calling 303-860-5560 or you can drop off new, unwrapped toys at Macy’s, D.R Horton, and Hand and Stone locations around the state until December 20th.

