Sponsored Segment by Dogtopia of Lafayette

The holidays can be a hard time for pets, lots of company coming over or maybe you’re going on a trip and can’t bring your pup with you. That’s where Dogtopia comes in, it’s a fun and safe place for your pup to play and be cared for.

GDC’s Spencer Thomas had the chance to visit their location in Lafayette to see what sets them apart from the rest.

To learn more about Dogtopia, click here.