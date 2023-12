Sponsored Segment by Dog Training Elite

As we spend our holidays with our loved ones, it’s important to also recognize those who risk their lives to give back to our community on a day to day basis.

Every year, ‘Dog Training Elite Denver’ gives out the ‘Hometown Hero’ award to individuals who build our communities and today, we’re giving you an inside look at the 2023 recipient of that award and his reaction is nothing short of heart-felt.

To learn more about ‘Dog Training Elite,’ click here.