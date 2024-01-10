Sponsored Segment by Dog Training Elite Denver

‘Dog Training Elite’ is a professional, family-owned dog training company with over 40 years of experience that specializes in strengthening the bond between your dog and your family!

If you welcomed a new furry friend into your home during the holidays, you may want to listen up! While those puppies are a bundle of joy, they’re also a handful when it comes to training, but that is where ‘Dog Training Elite Denver’ comes into play.

GDC caught up with owner, Sarah Ballard, and Adria Ballard to learn more about training tips and tricks.