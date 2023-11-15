Sponsored Segment by InkLess Tattoo Removal

Our next guest is changing the game when it comes to tattoo removals.

‘InkLess’ was founded by native Coloradans with a combined 75+ years of laser aesthetic experience and have been teaching laser tattoo removal services for over 25 years.

They believe that tattoo removal should be accessible, supportive, and affordable for everyone.

Today we’re joined by the co-founder’s of inkless tattoo removal, Lorenzo Kunze II and Jeff Garnett to learn more.

For more information, click here.