Every Thursday on Great Day Colorado, we feature people across our region who are doing good in their community. We’ve teamed up with Blue Federal Credit Union to bring this Do-Gooders initiative to life.

This week, we want to recognize Barbara Bennett. She has worked in various roles for the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office for 16 years. Her titles include LCSO Crime Prevention Unit Coordinator, Certified Crime Prevention Specialist (CCPS), Threat Liaison Officer (TLO), Chief Scambuster, Chair of Larimer County Crime Stoppers, and President/Founder of the Larimer Retired K9 Foundation, Inc. (501©3 non profit).

Angie nominated Barb and says, ‘She loves what she does and goes above and beyond to help the community learn to be safe. Barb gets to follow her passions, which are dogs and animals, and keeping people safe from criminals.’

Congrats, Barb!

