This is a sponsored segment by Blue Federal Credit Union.

Every Thursday on GDC we’re featuring people across our region who are doing ‘good’ in our neighborhoods. We’ve teamed up with Blue Federal Credit Union to bring this new community-wide ‘Do-Gooders’ initiative to life.

This week’s winner is Bettina Moore! Her daughter Sarah nominated her and says, “Bettina is an amazing, strong, determined individual.” Bettina was a front line worker for Kaiser Permanente during the Pandemic. Bettina also raises her 11-year old grandson, Aidan.

See how you can nominate someone to be featured on GDC in this segment!