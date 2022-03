Sponsored Segment by Ply Gem, Speakman, DAP and Autolite®

If you’re feeling crafty, spring is the perfect time for homeowners to tackle home improvement projects. Here to share some DIY ideas and helpful products is our favorite tv contractor chip wade. Chip has been the Emmy-winning host of shows like elbow room, curb appeal: the block and other HGTV shows.



For more tips and info, visit: TipsonTv.com