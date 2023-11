This is a sponsored segment by Denver Rescue Mission.

It’s almost Thanksgiving! The Denver Rescue Mission is already prepping food and is hosting their annual turkey drive.

They are looking to collect 15,000 turkeys to help feed thousands of hungry families and individuals across Colorado. They also need volunteers and canned goods.

Stephen Hinkel and Steven Kreis stopped by GDC to discuss how people can help the Denver Rescue Mission this holiday season.