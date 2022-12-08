Sponsored Segment by Denver Mattress Company & Salvation Army

It’s the season of giving, and this year, Denver Mattress Company will once again support the campaign “Together Doing Even More Good” with the Salvation Army.

Denver Mattress is matching donations to the Salvation Army up to $150,000 through Christmas.

GDC Host Spencer Thomas, caught up with General Manager of Denver Mattress Company, Joe Sparks, and Nicholas Helms from the Salvation Army to learn more about the impact these donations have on our community and how you can give back.

To learn more, click here.