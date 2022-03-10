Sponsored Segment by Denver Mattress Co and Furniture Row

Denver Mattress Co and Furniture Row are giving back to the Marshall Fire victims. Right now Denver Mattress Co is offering 50% off any retail regular price Denver mattress Product Line purchase including Accessory Items. furniture Row will offer 50% off any retail regular price Furniture Row purchase for those impacted by the Marshall Fire. You just need to provide proof of damage. This offer is good through the end of the year. Go to DenverMattress.com or FurnitureRow.com for more information.