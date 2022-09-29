Sponsored Segment by the National Kidney Foundation

It’s time to get your walk on for a good cause! People will be meeting up at City Park in Denver and walking to raise awareness for Kidney disease.

This Denver kidney Walk” is the largest in the state, and this is the first year it’s back in person since the pandemic. GDC Host Spencer Thomas, sat down with Dr. Alan Hawxby, the Surgical Director of Kidney and Living Donor Transplant Programs at Centra Transplant, and Jeff Cohn, who received a Kidney transplant, and is co-chairing the event to learn more about his story and how you can help!

If you want to participate in this weekends Denver Kidney Walk that starts Sunday at 9am, click here to register. The event is free, but fundraising is encouraged, and all the money raised goes to fund lifesaving programs that support patients, their families and those at risk. You can also call 720-748-9991 to register.

