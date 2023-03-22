Sponsored Segment by Denver Home Show

Spring is officially here, which means it’s the perfect time to start thinking about tackling those home renovation and improvement projects. ‘The Denver Home Show’ is back in the Mile High City, showcasing a ton of companies that can give your home the modern touch ups it needs! GDC spoke with Show Manager, Ian Richmond, and one local business owner, Rachel Lebar, of ‘Colorado Luxe Picnics,’ to learn more about what is in store this season.

The show kicks off on March 24th and runs through the entire weekend at the National Western Complex in Denver. ‘Hero Day’ is on Friday and all active military personal, veteran, first responders and healthcare workers, get free entry with a valid ID.

‘Teachers Day’ is on Sunday and all teachers and school employees also receive free admission with a valid ID. Tickets start at $10.00 or $12.00 at the door.

To learn more, click here.