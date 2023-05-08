Denver Fashion Week is back for the spring season! The annual event showcases collections from local, national, and international designers, featuring everything from streetwear to high fashion. Today, GDC welcomed one amazing, local designer, Cameron Connolly of ‘Sliv Life,’ in-studio to learn more about his one-of-a-kind handmade streetwear pieces that draw on his motocross background and Colorado’s booming EDM scene. Get this, he’s also created designs for

big name music artists like Machine Gun Kelly and Billie Eilish.

Denver Fashion Week spring 2023 kicks off on Saturday, May 6th and runs through Saturday, May 13th.

It’s happening at the Brighton, a non plus ultra venue in Denver. Tickets start at $30.00 or $40.00 depending on the show, with runway and VIP seating options available for every show.

Click here to grab your tickets.