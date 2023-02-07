Sponsored Segment by Patron Tequila

This weekend is going to be filled with loads of football and some tail wagging fun too! Along with the big game comes the 2023 ‘Puppy Bowl’ and this year, puppies from right here Colorado will be featured!

The local pups are named Rosie, Avalanche, Gumdrop, and Turtle, GDC got the chance to catch up with Rosie’s dog parents to chat about what is in store for this years game!

Get this, we’re having our own puppy bowl on Great Day Colorado this Friday! We’re bringing on 10 adoptable puppies from lifeline puppy rescue, the same place “Rosie” and the other Denver super stars are from.

So, if you’re looking to adopt or just love the ‘Puppy bowl,’ make sure to tune in at 9am this Friday!