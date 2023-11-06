Sponsored Segment by Denver Christmas Light Installers

If you are looking to spruce up your home, give Denver Christmas Light Installers a call, they offer complete professional light installation for residential and commercial customers across the Denver metro area! We had the owners Dawn and Clayton Young in-studio to learn more about their unique company.

Right now Denver Christmas Light Installers is offering 15% off for customers who book early bird installs for the month of October. They also want to give you $1,000 off your Christmas light installation this year, to enter click here.

Give Denver Christmas Light Installers a call at (303) 521-0588 or visit them online here.