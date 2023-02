Great Colorado Host, Spencer Thomas, had the chance to sit down with Denver Author, Madison Malloy! She talked about her life as an author, producer, speaker, podcaster and self-help expert, and her new book that just came out ‘Time to Lighten the F Up,’ that serves as a self-help guide with a side of humor.

Follow her on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realmadisonmalloy/

Podcast: https://www.nexttomadison.com/

To learn more, click here.